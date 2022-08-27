Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release first depth chart of 2022 season
It's officially Iowa Hawkeyes game week. That also means that we get the first true depth chart of the 2022 season. Iowa continues to fight through injuries at receiver and there are some changes to the offensive line. The Hawkeyes were pleased with how spring/fall practice went, but it was...
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
247Sports
Harsin reflects on his relationship with Allen Greene
AUBURN, Alabama — Allen Greene's time together with Bryan Harsin was a lot shorter than the two had hoped when the now-former athletic director made the hire in December 2020. Greene departed his post last Friday, after negotiations to renew his contract — set to expire in January —...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kurelic: Ohio O-tackle sleeper? OSU commit playing like a 5-star: Buckeyes not giving up; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville at Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty game. In...
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Mississippi State standing out to 2024 four-star receiver Gatlin Bair
2024 receiver and 247Sports four-star prospect Gatlin Bair got an early introduction to varsity football. The Burley Senior (Idaho) High School standout moved up to the varsity squad as a freshman and gained valuable experience.
Iowa Football: Numerous true freshmen expected to play this season
It has been difficult for true freshmen to make a significant impact on Iowa's team over the course of Kirk Ferentz's tenure. Over the past few years, Ferentz has been willing to change his philosophy on that. Despite Iowa returning 15 starters, there could be as many as six or seven first-year players that don't redshirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini out 'at least a couple of weeks' with injury
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini was not listed on Iowa's depth chart this week for the season-opener against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Ragaini would be 'out at least a couple of weeks' after suffering an injury during fall camp. Ragaini is the most...
SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team
Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
247Sports
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered
Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0