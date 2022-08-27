Read full article on original website
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
Iowa Department of National Resources removing carp from Virgin Lake
The water level in Virgin Lake is set to be lowered to improve water quality and restore a quality habitat for fish and wildlife.
Who Works Harder – Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
Someone once told me, that you work to live not live to work. When you think about that it's true. Just like financial guru, Dave Ramsey has always preached - live like no one else so you can live like no one else. When it comes to working hard, the...
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
KCRG.com
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Libertarians opt out of federal, most statewide races: What it means
Iowa's filing period for the 2022 general election closed on August 27 with no third-party candidate qualified for the ballot in any federal race, or any statewide race other than for governor and lieutenant governor. The landscape could hardly be more different from four years ago, when the Libertarian Party...
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
voiceofalexandria.com
CO2 Pipelines in rural Iowa: A Democratic candidate’s view
I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowans Can Apply for Absentee Ballots Starting This Morning
(Radio Iowa) Iowans who want to vote by mail in the general election this fall can submit their applications for an absentee ballot starting today (Tuesday). The applications are available at voterready.iowa.gov or at your county auditor’s office. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says unlike in 2020, officials won’t be sending the application forms to voters in the mail.
Des Moines Business Record
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
