ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

More Sacks: Rashan Gary or Za’Darius Smith?

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZ9sL_0hXiFYKe00

Rather than specific numbers, Rashan Gary’s goal is living up to his own standards.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the ascendance of Rashan Gary, the Green Bay Packers in one sense have capably replaced Za’Darius Smith. In another way, though, they’re still trying.

With Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Gary in 2020, the Packers finished eighth in the NFL with a sack rate of 7.65 percent. With Za’Darius Smith missing most of last season with a back injury, the Packers plunged to 17th with a sack rate of 6.47 percent.

To deal with their salary-cap issues, the Packers released Za’Darius Smith this offseason. He almost returned to Baltimore, where he spent his first four seasons, before a last-minute audible led him to Green Bay’s rival, the Minnesota Vikings. That means a Week 1 showdown featuring Gary and Smith.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Smith told reporters in Minneapolis early in training camp. “I think it was 2020 when we had the COVID year and we came here and we could hear all the audibles from the offense and we could hear everything. It was basically like a cheat code. It’s a bittersweet, man, knowing that I was here a couple of years ago sacking Kirk [Cousins] and now we’re on the same team. It’s kind of crazy. It won’t happen anymore.”

Smith’s three-year, $42 million contract includes incentives for sacks in 2022 and 2023: $500,000 for 8.5, $750,000 for 10 or $1 million for 12.5-plus.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Smith’s over/under for sacks is 9.5 . Gary’s over/under was 8.5 but is up to 9.5. Both players are +3000 to lead the league in sacks.

Gary had 9.5 sacks last season, a breakout season that seems to have him on the cusp of stardom. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked second among edge defenders in pressures and pass-rush win rate. Not one to rest on his laurels, Gary was probably the best player on the field during training camp.

At practice, a “sack” can be difficult to ascertain because the play keeps going so the work between quarterback, receivers and defenders can continue. Asked how many sacks he thought he had – 20? – Gary said, “I don’t know. It’s just practice, guys. I’m just working on my technique. Every day, just try to go back and pick my game. But, no, man, it’s practice. We’re just trying to get better.”

The 12th pick in 2019, Gary has gone from a rookie who barely saw the field at times to one of the top pass rushers in the NFL – the “Top 100 Players” snub notwithstanding . Last season, he had 20 more pressures than Steelers star T.J. Watt, even though Watt set the NFL’s single-season sack record with 22.5.

He’s also emerged as a leader. During a 7-minute conversation with reporters on Tuesday, the topic that most excited him was the development of the young outside linebackers behind him on the depth chart and one particular pass rush against the Saints by rookie Kingsley Enagbare. That depth will be critical at a physically demanding position. Gary, for instance, was not on the field for 398 snaps last year.

“As an outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, we set the standard in all phases,” Gary said of his message to the young contenders.

Aside from not turning enough pressures into sacks last season, Gary has set a lofty standard as he enters Year 4 as a team leader physically and emotionally. Meeting that standard, not recording a certain number of sacks, is his goal.

“I need to be my best version of myself,” he said. “That comes from my conditioning and my hands, to the way I play my run and pass. I understand my standard, so just trying to play to my standard and trying to get better than what I was last year. That’s the goal.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
FanSided

3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Kirk Lsb Cousins
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Waiving QB Danny Etling & DL Jack Heflin

Ian Rapoport adds Green Bay has also elected to waive DL Jack Heflin as they cut the roster down to 53 players. Etling, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy