Jacksonville Library Hosts Teen Anime Club

August 27, 2022

Jacksonville, AL – Come out on Friday, September 2 at 4:00 pm for the Jacksonville Library’s Teen Anime Club. This event is for teens (12-18). Snacks will be provided. Ages 12-14 must have a parent or guardian in the library! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

