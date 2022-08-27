ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Library Hosts Teen Anime Club

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UUEU_0hXiFUnk00
Calhoun Journal

August 27, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Come out on Friday, September 2 at 4:00 pm for the Jacksonville Library’s Teen Anime Club. This event is for teens (12-18). Snacks will be provided. Ages 12-14 must have a parent or guardian in the library! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Berman Book Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – If you are book lover then come out on September 7th the the Berman Museum for their monthly book club held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Located at 840 Museum Drive, Anniston, AL history comes to life when readers learn the stories behind the events; it’s anything but boring! Dig deeper and experience history through the lens of historical fiction. Each month, they will enjoy stimulating conversation and view artifacts from the Berman collection that directly relate to that month’s book.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Versus Anniston – 2nd Annual Rivalry Run 5K

UPDATE: Per Anniston and Oxford Main Street this event has been postponed until Saturday, November 19th. Oxford and Anniston, AL – On Saturday, September 10th choose your city! Starting in Simons Park in Oxford the battle continues. Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford have partnered together to bring you the second annual Rivalry Run! Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford (you may choose your team by selecting the team shirt and your corresponding size when signing up online). The City with the most runners will be deemed the Main Street Rivalry Run Champion till the following year. So make plans to support the city you love!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Codes and Ciphers in Anniston

Anniston, AL – If you can unlock the code on Sunday, September 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Berman Museum will hold a Codes and Ciphers class. Morse, Enigma, Pigpen, Book, Steganography, Jefferson – what do all of these things have in common? They are all types of codes or ciphers. Join the Educational Interpreters each Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to learn about different codes and ciphers used throughout history. Then, spend some time writing and deciphering messages.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Pink Heals Runaway Cancer 5K

Oxford, AL – On September 3rd the Pink Heals organization will hold their 2nd annual Runaway Caner 5k at Choccolocco Park. Registration will begin at 7:00 am and the race starts at 8:00 am. Pink Heals Eastern Alabama is a 501c3 non-profit organization of volunteers that just wants to help the community. They operate by selling merchandise and accepting donations that fuels and provides maintenance to the pink truck.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun Journal

Cut the Cable - Tech Event in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Cut the Cable – Tech Event. Learn all about streaming devices and streaming services as well as paid and free apps to access them all. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Hosts Men’s Workshops

Jacksonville, AL – Guest speaker Dr. Alan Berkowitz will visit campus this week to host workshops aimed at encouraging men to be agents of change – preventing sexual violence through bystander intervention and creating a culture of respect. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Tina Deshotels.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Resilience and Restoration Defines Local Church

Weaver, AL – Many driving by Cornerstone Church will just see a building undergoing construction. They may not know the path that has brought the church back home after more than a year. They also may not know of the resilience of the members and the love and support that an entire community embraced the church with, through not one, but two fires. Despite all the disasters the church, led by its its pastor, has remained upbeat and now is happy to be able to offer support others the way it once needed to be supported.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents : The Fascinating World of Carnivorous Plants

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, September 6th you can learn all about the world of carnivorous plants at the Anniston Public Library. Join Sherry Blanton at 2:00 pm for the September program. Learn how they live on insects and even small animals. They are not only beautiful but adept at trapping and surviving on meat (except McDonald’s hamburgers!). Carnivorous plants are an amazing and an awesome addition to any garden. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Anime Club#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dream Fest 2022 in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, September 3rd from 10am – 6:00 pm Lucid Dreams Tattoo & Piercings will host Dream Fest at 813 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203. Lucid Dreams Tattoos & Piercings has been open in Oxford for 1 year as of September 3rd, 2022! They are thrilled to be part of this community and would love for all come out to celebrate with them. They are having a block party with food trucks, local vendors, yard games, and live music! This event is free to the public. There will be a raffle and all proceeds from that will go to the Valhalla Project, which helps end veteran suicide and honor the families of fallen heroes. They are currently accepting vendor applications if you’d like to join in the fun! Come out and see them for a fun-filled all-inclusive day to celebrate our anniversary and the opening of the new Lucid Dreams Media studio!
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Calhoun Journal

African American Student Union Back at Jacksonville State University

Led by junior Hakeem Bennett, JSU students have re-established a Black Student Union on campus to foster inclusion and encourage unity and campus involvement among African American students. Its first event of the semester, “Say What’s On Your Mind,” will be held August 31, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, in the TMB Auditorium. All students are welcome to attend. For more information, email Bennett at hbennett1@stu.jsu.edu or follow on Instagram at @jsu_bsu.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Kentucky Headhunters Live and On Stage in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, September 1st the Kentucky Headhunters will be live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm. The Kentucky Headhunters are an American country rock and Southern rock band consisting of Doug Phelps, Greg Martin, and brothers Richard Young and Fred Young. If you’re a rocker at heart or have country leanings, there’s plenty here for you to enjoy. If you’re a dyed-in-the-wool blues purist, there’s plenty here for you, too. Rock-solid, and a lot of fun.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

With the Devil’s Help

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After fourteen long months, the true story of poverty, mental illness, and murder titled With the Devil’s Help by local author Neal Wooten, will be released on September 6. Neal Wooten grew up on a pig farm on Sand Mountain, in the Blake Community. He is...
FORT PAYNE, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 13-year-old last seen Monday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Rosalena Gutierrez, 13 was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. If you know of her whereabouts, contact Detective DeVine at 256-549-4653. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy