22. Giles County

radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Franklin County parents offer school rides for children without bus service
Several Franklin County volunteers took to social media to offer rides for children whose buses didn’t show up Tuesday morning.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
radio7media.com
USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING BRYAN HARGROVE. HARGROVE IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARGROVE WAS INVOLVED IN A VEHICLE PURSUITE OUT OF LEWIS COUNTY ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND FLED FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ON FOOT JUSST BEHIND THE OVILLA FIRE DEPARTMENT. HARGROVE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRYAN HARGROVE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-722-3613.
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
radio7media.com
City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE SHOALS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS DOT COM AND AT THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY CLERK’S OFFICE AT CITY HALL. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS FRIDAY AT 4:30.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
radio7media.com
Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
