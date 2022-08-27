Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Player Ratings: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Inconsistency reared its ugly head again as Chelsea slumped to a 1-2 reverse against Southampton at St. Marys on Tuesday evening. Yet again the Pensioners wilted at the first and earliest possible inconvenience they faced, shooting themselves in the foot and folding under pressure thereafter to find themselves deservedly and roundly beaten by a Saints side not really fancied to get anything out of a match against such star-studded, expensive opposition.
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked, his stats have caused an outrage
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked online and his statistics for the upcoming game have caused a serious stir. The game, the final iteration in the FIFA franchise before it becomes 'EA Sports FC', is not released worldwide until 30 September. But in a remarkable turn of events,...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV? Channel and live stream
Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary’s this evening following a frustrating defeat to Manchester United last time out. The Saints lost 1-0 and will be disappointed not to have got a point from the game. Their opponents today have had a relatively strong start to the season, defeating Leicester...
Man United target Antony once headbutted Liverpool star Darwin Nunez in ugly Champions League incident
Ajax star Antony looks set to complete his move to Manchester United in the coming days as Erik ten Hag continues to build his squad at Old Trafford. United have agreed a deal with the Dutch champions which will see the Premier League club pay an initial fee of £80.75m for the winger, with a further £4.25m in add-ons, according to the BBC.
Three signings Manchester United should look to make before the Transfer Window closes
With just 3 days left of the transfer window, Manchester United seem to have completed all their transfer business for Erik ten Hag’s first summer in charge. Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony have all been signed. A sixth player, Martin Dubravka, is not far away from being confirmed as a new United player.
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Chelsea prefer Billy Gilmour loan over Brighton sale as midfielder travels to Southampton
Chelsea would prefer Billy Gilmour loan rather than sale as Brighton and Hove Albion seek a permanent transfer, with the midfielder travelling vs Southampton. Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich City in a fairly unsuccessful move as the Canaries suffered relegation. The Scotland international faced heavy criticism from...
