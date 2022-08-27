ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

radionwtn.com

Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners

Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale

Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
MANSFIELD, TN
County
Carroll County, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Carroll County, TN
Government
Carroll County, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
JACKSON, TN
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Obituaries, August 26, 2022

James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
JACKSON, TN
Police: Fugitive wanted in KY, TN found hiding under Wytheville home

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man facing charges in two states was taken into custody in southwest Virginia after he was found hiding under a home in Wytheville Wednesday morning. Jason A. Scott Fugitive from Graves County Kentucky and Stewart County Tennessee captured in Wytheville hiding in the crawl...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women

JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
JACKSON, TN
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
MARTIN, TN
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
PARIS, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

