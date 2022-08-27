2. Gibson County

Related
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
radionwtn.com
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
WBBJ
Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/22 – 08/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
KFVS12
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
WBBJ
Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
KFVS12
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, August 28. According to police, they were dispatched to the 900 block of Adams Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers later learned that a victim involved in the shooting was taken by private vehicle to an area...
WBBJ
Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
Dayton, TN
