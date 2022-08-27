Southampton 0-1 Manchester United match report: Bruno Fernandes scores as Casemiro makes his Premier League debut

Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked, his stats have caused an outrage
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked online and his statistics for the upcoming game have caused a serious stir. The game, the final iteration in the FIFA franchise before it becomes 'EA Sports FC', is not released worldwide until 30 September. But in a remarkable turn of events,...
5 Things Learned: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side were beaten on the road yet again as the club suffered their second defeat of the season following a 2-1 loss to Southampton. After a bright start from Southampton, the Blues picked up and their efforts were rewarded, with Raheem Sterling scoring his third goal in two games from close range.
Liverpool target Nicolo Barella scores absolute screamer for Inter Milan, fans want him before deadline day
Nicolo Barella produced a moment of magic as he scored an absolute screamer in Inter Milan's 3-1 win over Cremonese. Barella, who's reportedly wanted by Liverpool, got fans talking online following his stunning volley on Tuesday. The Italian midfielder doubled his side's advantage with a sensational hit. Hakan Calhanoglu picked...
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Lavia and Armstrong cancel out Sterling opener to hand Blues defeat
Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton after Raheem Sterling opened the scoring on the south coast. Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead after 23 minutes, scoring after a pull-back from Mason Mount as the Blues took charge of the match in the early stages. However, Romeo Lavia equalised just...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Phil Foden and John Stones narrowing distance to major landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Manchester City are set to lock horns against Nottingham Forest in their upcoming battle on Wednesday night. After dropping points to Newcastle the Sunday prior, Manchester City certainly bounced back in style courtesy of a dramatic 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Much like in their clash against...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Pep Guardiola's reaction to Erling Haaland's hat-trick is incredible, he's his biggest cheerleader
Footage shows that Pep Guardiola is officially Erling Haaland's biggest cheerleader after his incredible hat-trick against Crystal Palace. City came from 2-0 down to beat the Eagles 4-2, with all of their goals coming in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva pulled one back and from then...
PSG's FIFA 23 ratings have been leaked and two players are joint-highest
Paris Saint-Germain's FIFA 23 ratings have been leaked online and it appears as though Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be the same rating. Last month a leak from a FIFA insider claimed that Mbappe, once again the game's cover star, is the highest-rated player. However, while some of the...
FIFA・
Detailed Twitter thread shows what Man United fans can expect from new-boy Antony
Antony looks set to become Erik ten Hag's sixth summer signing after Manchester United agreed an £81.3 million fee with Ajax on Tuesday (30 August). However, given his hefty price tag, fans will now be wondering what the Brazilian can bring to the Premier League - and what they should come to expect over the coming years.
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias accuses him of spending millions on witchcraft
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has published another video and accused the Juventus star of spending millions on witchcraft to protect him from getting injured. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a strange three-minute video and promised to reveal "explosive" information about his World Cup winner of a sibling. In response to...
