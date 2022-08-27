29. Henry County

Related
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
KFVS12
Calloway County chase ends with overturned truck, damage to deputy’s car
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An attempt to stop a vehicle on Highway 641 ended with that truck overturning. After identifying a vehicle wanted in Trigg County for questioning, a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop that vehicle. The driver did not comply and led the deputy on...
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
mainstreetclarksville.com
C-47 flies above Clarksville on Monday
About a dozen representatives of the Clarksville area media were invited on Monday, Aug. 29 to fly aboard the C-47 That’s All, Brother aircraft by invitation of the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The flight was as thrilling as the invitation itself by way of...
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Storm Causes Damage Near Suwanee
Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/22 – 08/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Stonemeadow Road results in fatality
Clarksville Police have updated the story on the crash yesterday near Richview Middle School to say one person died as a result of the crash, involving three vehicles, on Monday, Aug. 29 that closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The 3-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Warfield...
radionwtn.com
Active Shooter Training Session Tonight
Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
