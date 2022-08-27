ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

#29. Henry County

 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.4% (1,625 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (2,947 homes)

- Total homes built: 17,270

