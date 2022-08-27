ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

#32. DeKalb County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmlq3_0hXiFKDi00

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (638 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (2,036 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,686

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Long-Time Jackson Co. Register Of Deeds Kim Barham To Retire

After 20 years in office, Jackson County’s Register of Deeds Kim Barham will retire. Barham said after spending her life working with the public in various capacities, she decided to run for office at the encouragement of her husband. “So I thought I would, and I did, and I...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Dekalb County, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
newstalk941.com

Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders

Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
CELINA, TN
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Bon De Croft Elementary Addition Project Out For Bid

White County’s Bon De Croft Elementary School project is out for bid. The near 20,000 square foot addition would connect the old building with the gymnasium, create a new school entrance and add classroom space. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the question now is if bids will fit the some $6 million project budget.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy