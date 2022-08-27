32. DeKalb County

Related
Long-Time Jackson Co. Register Of Deeds Kim Barham To Retire
After 20 years in office, Jackson County’s Register of Deeds Kim Barham will retire. Barham said after spending her life working with the public in various capacities, she decided to run for office at the encouragement of her husband. “So I thought I would, and I did, and I...
Franklin County Schools says buses aren't running Tuesday morning
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
Silver Alert issued for missing Coopertown woman
The woman reported missing from Coopertown has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
Beagle rescued after falling 60 feet from cliff in Putnam County
A mountain rescue team saved the day after a dog fell 60 feet down a cliff in Putnam County early Sunday morning.
Bon De Croft Elementary Addition Project Out For Bid
White County’s Bon De Croft Elementary School project is out for bid. The near 20,000 square foot addition would connect the old building with the gymnasium, create a new school entrance and add classroom space. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the question now is if bids will fit the some $6 million project budget.
