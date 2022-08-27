7. Dyer County

Related
Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1. “We are very proud...
Kait 8
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
WBBJ
Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
KFVS12
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Where...
KFVS12
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
WBBJ
UT Martin professor earns 10th degree
MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement. According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree. On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English,...
munford.com
Tipton Road Closure for Road Work – Detour information.. Read more..
Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Hardiman indicted, facing new charges
A Jackson man accused of murder was indicted Monday morning in Humboldt. Jadon Davon Hardiman was facing multiple charges from an incident that took place during a high school basketball game where he shot and killed one man, fatally shot another and wounded a third. According to District Attorney Frederick...
WBBJ
Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
