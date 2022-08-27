ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

#7. Dyer County

By GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons
- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (1,268 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.9% (2,188 homes)

- Total homes built: 16,933

