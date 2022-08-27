28. Smith County

Related
Long-Time Jackson Co. Register Of Deeds Kim Barham To Retire
After 20 years in office, Jackson County’s Register of Deeds Kim Barham will retire. Barham said after spending her life working with the public in various capacities, she decided to run for office at the encouragement of her husband. “So I thought I would, and I did, and I...
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Wilson County goat up for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
The Stiles family in Wilson County has entered their goat, Dolph Lundgren, in America’s Favorite Pet Contest.
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Silver Alert issued for missing Coopertown woman
The woman reported missing from Coopertown has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
