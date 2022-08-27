ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

#28. Smith County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.9% (877 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (1,506 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,838

