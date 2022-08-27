ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Long-Time Jackson Co. Register Of Deeds Kim Barham To Retire

After 20 years in office, Jackson County’s Register of Deeds Kim Barham will retire. Barham said after spending her life working with the public in various capacities, she decided to run for office at the encouragement of her husband. “So I thought I would, and I did, and I...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
News Break
Politics
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

