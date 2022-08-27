#6. Lake County
- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (216 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (351 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,592
You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Tennessee
- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (216 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (351 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,592
You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Tennessee
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0