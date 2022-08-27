ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

1 injured in Caruthersville shooting

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Where...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Lake County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Lake County, TN
Kait 8

New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Butler County police chase ends in arrest

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. Heartland support for Ukraine. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
radionwtn.com

.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified

Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Fulton Independent School on soft-lockdown after social media threat

FULTON, KY — A threat was made to Fulton Independent School on social media this morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to an announcement from the district. They did not specify what the threat was in their statement, but FIS says there is no immediate threat to students and staff. The schools will remain on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.
FULTON, KY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy