8. Shelby County

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update on plates and tags following week-long closing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All last week, some in the city of Memphis who are waiting for their tags have asked "where is Wanda?" On Monday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave an update on the progress made after closing clerk offices for a week. Halbert shut down all clerk...
Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1. “We are very proud...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
localmemphis.com
How will incoming county commission handle clerk's office issues after comptroller declines to intervene?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has spoken, stating it will not intervene to take over the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, amid months of ongoing frustrations. A backlog of over 35,000 plates beginning in May, which Clerk Wanda Halbert said has been caught up on, but...
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
Shelby County housing market trends greatly improving as of late
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's promising signs the Memphis area housing crunch is easing up lately, compared to this spring and early summer. We've been telling you for months about strains in the market that kept homeownership out of reach for many and offered solutions. Now, with more homes available,...
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MASSIVE Lines: Shelby County Clerk’s Office Reopens
Hundreds of Shelby County drivers are waiting in long lines at after the clerk’s office reopened Monday following a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert is under fire for shutting down the offices last week while vacationing in Jamaica. AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica....
MSCS school board to announce interim superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board will pick an interim superintendent tonight following Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation. The board is scheduled to announce their pick at 5:30 p.m. Ray resigned following an investigation into allegations of impropriety with possible current and former district staff. Deputy...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
State won’t take over Shelby County Clerk’s office; official urges ouster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee does not have the authority to take over operations for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, but local authorities may pursue an ouster of the clerk, the state’s comptroller said Friday. County Clerk Wanda Halbert has faced complaints over long lines and delays for license plates and other services […]
desotocountynews.com
Green T Road surfacing work starts
Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
actionnews5.com
Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed. Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.
Memphis Police collect almost 700 pounds of unused pills during first part of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said nearly 700 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were turned in as part of the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force pill take-back program. MPD said on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, its Heroin Opiate Response Team (HORT) turned over 683 pounds of pills...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
