ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

#8. Shelby County

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5KHf_0hXiF9ay00

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (24,236 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (61,822 homes)

- Total homes built: 406,026

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

MASSIVE Lines: Shelby County Clerk’s Office Reopens

Hundreds of Shelby County drivers are waiting in long lines at after the clerk’s office reopened Monday following a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert is under fire for shutting down the offices last week while vacationing in Jamaica. AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica....
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS school board to announce interim superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board will pick an interim superintendent tonight following Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation. The board is scheduled to announce their pick at 5:30 p.m. Ray resigned following an investigation into allegations of impropriety with possible current and former district staff. Deputy...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

State won’t take over Shelby County Clerk’s office; official urges ouster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee does not have the authority to take over operations for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, but local authorities may pursue an ouster of the clerk, the state’s comptroller said Friday. County Clerk Wanda Halbert has faced complaints over long lines and delays for license plates and other services […]
desotocountynews.com

Green T Road surfacing work starts

Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed. Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy