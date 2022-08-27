15. Roane County

Related
wvlt.tv
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994. Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges. Updated: 1 hour ago. Kent Booher was a disbarred criminal defense attorney...
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
THP: Voted best of February for AAST calendar
The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County man convicted of child exploitation charges was sentenced to life plus 120 months in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman, Tennessee, was found guilty of child exploitation crimes by a federal jury in...
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
wvlt.tv
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
WATE
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...
WATE
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Tellico Plains, TN USA
I found this beautiful heart as my husband and I were leaving the swimming area to go back to our campsite. It was hanging in a tree. It meant so much to me that day because even though we were having a wonderful time in one of our favorite places, I had a rough day the day before due to some breathing issues which was scary to both of us. It’s amazing how something that someone else that you don’t even know does can mean so much! I hung it in our camper, brought it in with us but it will go back with us when we go back to Indian Boundary in October. My husband also found a blue heart but he left it on the trail so someone else could have their day brightened like this one did for me. (We had met some women in the General Store who he teased with asking them to tell me to leave before buying anything. They all had beautiful smiles and were so friendly. We all laughed together as I walked out with my purchase. We wondered if it might have been them who left it. Whoever it was … I thank you so much!)
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
Teen found dead in Caryville
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
insideofknoxville.com
The Holistic Connection is Now Open on Gay Street
The founder of The Holistic Connection, Mike Solomon, was on hand to join local franchise owners Rekesh Ali and John Slota and the newly minted employees of the business to cut the ribbon and officially open for business. They’ve been open for several weeks and business has, by all accounts, been good.
