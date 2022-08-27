ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

#25. Hardeman County

 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.2% (680 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (1,589 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,023

