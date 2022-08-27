25. Hardeman County

Related
Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1. “We are very proud...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
actionnews5.com
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert spoke publicly for the first time since she left the country during the Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure. Last week’s closure, Aug. 22-26, was the first of two week-long closures set to help the clerk’s office catch up...
actionnews5.com
A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months. For many familiar with the frustration, the narrative has been around car tag applications, but as the Greater...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
State won’t take over Shelby County Clerk’s office; official urges ouster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee does not have the authority to take over operations for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, but local authorities may pursue an ouster of the clerk, the state’s comptroller said Friday. County Clerk Wanda Halbert has faced complaints over long lines and delays for license plates and other services […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOUND: Police search for missing 81-year-old Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:40 A.M. 8/30/22. Memphis Police say 81-year-old Cora Harris has been found. The City Watch has been canceled. Memphis Police need your help to bring a missing 81-year-old woman home. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued an endangered missing person alert for Cora Harris Monday...
No state takeover of county clerk’s office, comptroller says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state will not take over operations of the Shelby County Clerk’s office. The Tennessee Comptroller’s office issued a statement Friday, Aug. 26, saying it would not get involved after the Shelby County Commission requested state assistance for all clerk’s office operations earlier this month.
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found
UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
actionnews5.com
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0