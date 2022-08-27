24. Greene County

Related
Johnson City Press
Breaking News: New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE– The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission to vote on two baby doe settlement-related resolutions
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Commission will vote on two resolutions to give a total of $500,000 of the baby doe settlement money they received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of its baby doe settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving them with approximately $1.2 million.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
Johnson City Press
Group pushing to end all bitcoin mining in Washington County
A retired preacher is leading a campaign asking Washington County commissioners to rethink the framework of a proposed settlement to a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. Randy Gilliam, who lives adjacent to the Washington Industrial Park, said he has collected more than 1,000 signatures of local...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
wjhl.com
Historic Mitchell B-25 “Berlin Express” coming to Morristown Airport
Karen Hughes Collins gets us ready for a visit by the “Berlin Express” Mitchell B-25 at the Morristown Airport, September 9th -11th!
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Kingsport is that kind of community ... ' McDonald's was looking for
In my last column, I reported that Kingsport’s first McDonald’s opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. I’ve since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.
