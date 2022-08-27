ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

#30. Johnson County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lL6W_0hXiEwHl00

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (678 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (1,818 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,997

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City

Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Johnson County, TN
Johnson County, TN
Government
WJHL

The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Group pushing to end all bitcoin mining in Washington County

A retired preacher is leading a campaign asking Washington County commissioners to rethink the framework of a proposed settlement to a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. Randy Gilliam, who lives adjacent to the Washington Industrial Park, said he has collected more than 1,000 signatures of local...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
WJHL

VA shares more details regarding surgery delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues

MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people

RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food City hosting Medal of Honor Convention fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — To support U.S. veterans, Food City officials on Monday announced the company will launch a campaign to fundraise for the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 9, shoppers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the convention […]
ABINGDON, VA
993thex.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
BRISTOL, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit

As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Fields & Farms: Rain Crow Farm

(WJHL) Amy takes us to a small urban farm in downtown Johnson City called Rain Crow Farm to meet the owners and hear their unique story of success. For more information visit www.RainCrowFarms.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy