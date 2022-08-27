30. Johnson County

Related
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
$1M Bond: Man in Burke County had 18 pounds of meth, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Georgia resident Jesus Enriquez, 45, […]
Johnson City Press
Group pushing to end all bitcoin mining in Washington County
A retired preacher is leading a campaign asking Washington County commissioners to rethink the framework of a proposed settlement to a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. Randy Gilliam, who lives adjacent to the Washington Industrial Park, said he has collected more than 1,000 signatures of local...
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Food City hosting Medal of Honor Convention fundraiser
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — To support U.S. veterans, Food City officials on Monday announced the company will launch a campaign to fundraise for the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 9, shoppers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the convention […]
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
wjhl.com
Kingsport City Schools to hold “Parent University” discussion on youth substance abuse
Johanna Montgomery with Kingsport City Schools, shares with us all the details of this in-person panel discussion concerning youth substance.
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
wjhl.com
Fields & Farms: Rain Crow Farm
(WJHL) Amy takes us to a small urban farm in downtown Johnson City called Rain Crow Farm to meet the owners and hear their unique story of success. For more information visit www.RainCrowFarms.com.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
