Wayne County, TN

#47. Wayne County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (397 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.4% (1,498 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,353

Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
