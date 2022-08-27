47. Wayne County

Related
radio7media.com
Wayne County Seeks Qualified Applicants for Officers, Deputies and Dispatchers
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUAILIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES, AND DISPATCHERS. INTERESTED PARTIES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERRI’S OFFICE AT 1016 ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE, WAYNESBORO TN OR ONLINE AT WAYNE T-N S-O.COM.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Wayne County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING BRYAN HARGROVE. HARGROVE IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARGROVE WAS INVOLVED IN A VEHICLE PURSUITE OUT OF LEWIS COUNTY ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND FLED FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ON FOOT JUSST BEHIND THE OVILLA FIRE DEPARTMENT. HARGROVE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRYAN HARGROVE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-722-3613.
WAAY-TV
Bond revoked for man caught bringing loaded gun, extra ammo into Decatur vs. Austin football game
UPDATE: Hampton's bond has been revoked. A man who Decatur Police say brought a gun into Friday’s Decatur vs. Austin football game now is being held in the Morgan County Jail. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton entered the gate at Austin High School’s football stadium about 7:45 p.m. Friday...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
WAAY-TV
Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck
A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
radio7media.com
City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE SHOALS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS DOT COM AND AT THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY CLERK’S OFFICE AT CITY HALL. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS FRIDAY AT 4:30.
WAAY-TV
Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license
Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out?. Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 I-Team uncovered are saying now. The exclusive WAAY 31 reporting started with a simple...
radio7media.com
Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
WAAY-TV
Question Over Judge's License
Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license. Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out? Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 i-team uncovered are saying now.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman
Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire
Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.
WSMV
Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone. Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
