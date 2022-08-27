Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
Virgil Van Dijk admits Liverpool need a lot of midfielders, as FSG and Jurgen Klopp seem unwilling to spend any more funds this transfer window.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Watch: Ronaldo splashes Ferdinand’s suede shoes prior to Southampton game
Cristiano Ronaldo showed disregard for Rio Ferdinand wardrobe on Saturday before Manchester United went on to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s. You can tell that the spirits were high in the camp prior to kick-off and the Reds made it two wins on the bounce and fought hard for their first clean sheet on the road since December 2021 (vs Norwich).
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueStill, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea - Conor Gallagher suspended as Blues eye back-to-back Premier League wins
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into their fifth league fixture of the season against a Ralph Hasenhuttl team who were narrowly beaten at the weekend by Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes’ second half goal was enough...
Soccer-Parker 'shell-shocked' after Bournemouth thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bournemouth manager Scott Parker said he was left "shell-shocked" after his newly promoted team suffered a record-equalling defeat in the Premier League as Liverpool beat them 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias accuses him of spending millions on witchcraft
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has published another video and accused the Juventus star of spending millions on witchcraft to protect him from getting injured. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a strange three-minute video and promised to reveal "explosive" information about his World Cup winner of a sibling. In response to...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Erik ten Hag targets two possible loan replacements should Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave Manchester United
Despite it being originally reported that Manchester United's transfer business for the summer would be done after Martin Dubravka signs, this may no longer be the case. It was reported on Tuesday morning that any more incomings at Manchester United were unlikely after Dubravka was confirmed. However, that seems to...
Arsenal FIFA 23 player ratings leaked
With the release of FIFA 23 coming soon, the ratings of Arsenal players has been leaked. Arsenal players have been given Ultimate Team cards, with brand new ratings based on their performance improvements last season. The Gunners' highest rated players are Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, who have both been...
Pundit joins calls that Jurgen Klopp putting his arm around Scott Parker was patronising
Jurgen Klopp's actions towards Scott Parker have been brandished as 'patronising' by one pundit, after the Liverpool boss put his arm around Parker. On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool put their poor start to the season behind them, by equalling a Premier League record for the biggest ever win, against Bournemouth. It...
Who Manchester United play in September: Erik Ten Hag's looking to improve upon shaky start in Premier League
After a mixed run of results to kick off Manchester United’s Premier League season, Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can gather some momentum in the month of September with games coming thick and fast. United find themselves eighth in the table heading into the month, after...
Liverpool's FIFA 23 ratings leaked online, Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats have baffled fans
A leak which has revealed Liverpool's FIFA 23 stats has reignited the debate online over who the best right-back in the Premier League is. The storm surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating on the upcoming video game, which is set to be 87 - according to leakers. While fans of Liverpool and...
