20. Overton County

Related
newstalk941.com
Long-Time Jackson Co. Register Of Deeds Kim Barham To Retire
After 20 years in office, Jackson County’s Register of Deeds Kim Barham will retire. Barham said after spending her life working with the public in various capacities, she decided to run for office at the encouragement of her husband. “So I thought I would, and I did, and I...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
newstalk941.com
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Alert issued for missing Coopertown woman
The woman reported missing from Coopertown has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Beagle rescued after falling 60 feet from cliff in Putnam County
A mountain rescue team saved the day after a dog fell 60 feet down a cliff in Putnam County early Sunday morning.
z93country.com
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
WSMV
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The Homemade Fudge From This General Store In Tennessee Is Worth The Drive
In a world that is continually speeding out of control, sometimes it is good to slow down a bit. Tennesseeans know how to turn down the dial and live life at a slower pace. We have time for people and we make room to help others. You will find that same southern hospitality and more at this country store in Pall Mall, Tennessee.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN’S TIRES SLASHED AT DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET
On 8-20–2022 Crossville Police responded to Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim. She stated she had parked her vehicle at work, and returned to find the two driver side tires flat. She stated she suspected her soon to be ex spouse to be the culprit. There was no witnesses, and the camera surveillance was not accessible at the time of the report.
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His Sister
32-year-old Chadwick Carr is from Knox County, Tennessee, but later moved to Oliver Springs in the Anderson County, Tennessee area. Chad is a friendly, funny guy who loves to make people laugh. He is close to his mother and his sister, Whitney Williams Carr, with who he spoke to almost every day.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0