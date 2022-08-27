14. Hamilton County

Related
Hamilton County Coalition Leading Local Efforts To Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
With more than 3,800 overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year, Hamilton County Coalition and community partners are leading local efforts to end the stigma surrounding overdose, and increase awareness about substance use disorder in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on Wednesday, August 31st.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
WDEF
South Pittsburg, several law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Marion County detective
SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – A somber day in South Pittsburg as the town and several agencies mourned Matt Blansett, a detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a county commissioner. Blansett was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the helicopter crash earlier in the week.
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 22-28
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 22-28. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
themoorecountynews.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cleveland, Tennessee
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cleveland, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
livability.com
Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves
Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
chattanoogacw.com
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
WTVC
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
WTVCFOX
Video shows moment good Samaritans rush to help crash victim near I-75 in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are learning more about a group of good Samaritans saved a woman's life near Interstate 75 in Chattanooga last week. Tyler Fults and Ryan Williams say they were driving back from their lunch break when they watched a truck veer off of Interstate 75 north.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
