ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

#14. Hamilton County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD9KT_0hXiEZBA00

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.2% (13,383 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.9% (35,797 homes)

- Total homes built: 163,605

Comments / 0

Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Coalition Leading Local Efforts To Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

With more than 3,800 overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year, Hamilton County Coalition and community partners are leading local efforts to end the stigma surrounding overdose, and increase awareness about substance use disorder in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on Wednesday, August 31st.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 22-28

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 22-28. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
livability.com

Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves

Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare

The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
theutcecho.com

Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga

ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
WTVCFOX

Man shot in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy