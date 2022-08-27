ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

#13. Weakley County

 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (1,306 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (2,775 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,613

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

