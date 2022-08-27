10. Haywood County

Related
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update on plates and tags following week-long closing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All last week, some in the city of Memphis who are waiting for their tags have asked "where is Wanda?" On Monday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave an update on the progress made after closing clerk offices for a week. Halbert shut down all clerk...
Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1. “We are very proud...
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
Shelby County Clerk’s Office reopens after week-long closure
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office reopens today after a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert said earlier this month that the clerk’s office locations would close for two separate weeks to catch up on work, including the ongoing backlog of license plates. Halbert...
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
WBBJ
Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
actionnews5.com
MLGW resumes disconnections Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday. MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs. However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online. Interested customers must pay a minimum...
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
localmemphis.com
How will incoming county commission handle clerk's office issues after comptroller declines to intervene?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has spoken, stating it will not intervene to take over the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, amid months of ongoing frustrations. A backlog of over 35,000 plates beginning in May, which Clerk Wanda Halbert said has been caught up on, but...
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
Lane closures, work begins tonight on I-55 & Crump interchange
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews is gearing up for some major lane closures and shifts along I-55 and will possibly affect your commutes. On Aug. 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., paving activities on I-55 will cause the following to close:. Outside lane...
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
State won’t take over Shelby County Clerk’s office; official urges ouster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee does not have the authority to take over operations for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, but local authorities may pursue an ouster of the clerk, the state’s comptroller said Friday. County Clerk Wanda Halbert has faced complaints over long lines and delays for license plates and other services […]
