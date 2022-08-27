9. Anderson County

Related
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994. Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges. Updated: 1 hour ago. Kent Booher was a disbarred criminal defense attorney...
Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
THP: Voted best of February for AAST calendar
The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Tellico Plains, TN USA
I found this beautiful heart as my husband and I were leaving the swimming area to go back to our campsite. It was hanging in a tree. It meant so much to me that day because even though we were having a wonderful time in one of our favorite places, I had a rough day the day before due to some breathing issues which was scary to both of us. It’s amazing how something that someone else that you don’t even know does can mean so much! I hung it in our camper, brought it in with us but it will go back with us when we go back to Indian Boundary in October. My husband also found a blue heart but he left it on the trail so someone else could have their day brightened like this one did for me. (We had met some women in the General Store who he teased with asking them to tell me to leave before buying anything. They all had beautiful smiles and were so friendly. We all laughed together as I walked out with my purchase. We wondered if it might have been them who left it. Whoever it was … I thank you so much!)
Bond named chief deputy at Scott County Sheriff’s Office
HUNTSVILLE | Incoming Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton has tapped a veteran Oneida lawman to be the chief law enforcement officer in his administration. Keeton, who takes office on Thursday, announced last week that he is naming Brett Bond to the position of chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
Fritts makes donation to Claxton ES
On Friday, retiring Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts made a $5000 donation to Claxton Elementary School. The longtime Commissioner represents Claxton’s District 1 until Thursday morning, and among his last acts as a member of the county’s legislative body, he wanted to make a donation that would make an impact on the young people in his district.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
