12. Carter County

I found my heart on August 16 while walking to the farmers’ market in Jonesborough. I don’t go regularly but this time we decided to park in a different spot and walk along a dedicated path vs the normal parking area. I saw the heart and then looked around like “For me?” I wouldn’t touch it at first but then I saw the note on it and looked up the web address. Thank you to whomever made my heart and leaving it there for me last Saturday. It’s now happily displayed with felt ornaments that I’ve collected from European Christmas markets. ❤️

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO