12. Carter County

Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission to vote on two baby doe settlement-related resolutions
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Commission will vote on two resolutions to give a total of $500,000 of the baby doe settlement money they received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of its baby doe settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving them with approximately $1.2 million.
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
Johnson City Press
Breaking News: New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE– The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
wjhl.com
Fields & Farms: Rain Crow Farm
(WJHL) Amy takes us to a small urban farm in downtown Johnson City called Rain Crow Farm to meet the owners and hear their unique story of success. For more information visit www.RainCrowFarms.com.
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Jonesborough, TN USA
I found my heart on August 16 while walking to the farmers’ market in Jonesborough. I don’t go regularly but this time we decided to park in a different spot and walk along a dedicated path vs the normal parking area. I saw the heart and then looked around like “For me?” I wouldn’t touch it at first but then I saw the note on it and looked up the web address. Thank you to whomever made my heart and leaving it there for me last Saturday. It’s now happily displayed with felt ornaments that I’ve collected from European Christmas markets. ❤️
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
