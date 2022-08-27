39. Knox County

Related
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Lucas Shoffner continues recovery
Anderson County reserve deputy Lucas Shoffner has woken up from his coma after saving his wife from being struck by a pickup truck on August 1st. In sharing the news that Lucas had awoken and was able to kiss his wife, fellow reserve deputy Nicole Shoffner, the ACSO that he still faces a long road to recovery and asked for continued prayers for his health.
Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
BZA loses Development Plans review powers
Despite the objections of numerous neighborhood groups and citizen speakers, and what appeared to be growing opposition within the commission the Knox County Commissioners voted to remove reviews of subdivision development plans from the Board of Zoning Appeals’ purview. Although Deputy Law Director Mike Moyers told last week’s regular...
Knoxville groups gather to push Governor Lee to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt. The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.
Bond named chief deputy at Scott County Sheriff’s Office
HUNTSVILLE | Incoming Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton has tapped a veteran Oneida lawman to be the chief law enforcement officer in his administration. Keeton, who takes office on Thursday, announced last week that he is naming Brett Bond to the position of chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson Co. deputy wakes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. The building was declared a...
Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County man convicted of child exploitation charges was sentenced to life plus 120 months in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman, Tennessee, was found guilty of child exploitation crimes by a federal jury in...
KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
