Knox County, TN

#39. Knox County

By Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.0% (14,533 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.0% (47,708 homes)

- Total homes built: 207,611

WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lucas Shoffner continues recovery

Anderson County reserve deputy Lucas Shoffner has woken up from his coma after saving his wife from being struck by a pickup truck on August 1st. In sharing the news that Lucas had awoken and was able to kiss his wife, fellow reserve deputy Nicole Shoffner, the ACSO that he still faces a long road to recovery and asked for continued prayers for his health.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
County
wvlt.tv

Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WAFF

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

BZA loses Development Plans review powers

Despite the objections of numerous neighborhood groups and citizen speakers, and what appeared to be growing opposition within the commission the Knox County Commissioners voted to remove reviews of subdivision development plans from the Board of Zoning Appeals’ purview. Although Deputy Law Director Mike Moyers told last week’s regular...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt. The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Bond named chief deputy at Scott County Sheriff’s Office

HUNTSVILLE | Incoming Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton has tapped a veteran Oneida lawman to be the chief law enforcement officer in his administration. Keeton, who takes office on Thursday, announced last week that he is naming Brett Bond to the position of chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy wakes from coma

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. The building was declared a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

