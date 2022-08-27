42. Morgan County

I found this beautiful heart as my husband and I were leaving the swimming area to go back to our campsite. It was hanging in a tree. It meant so much to me that day because even though we were having a wonderful time in one of our favorite places, I had a rough day the day before due to some breathing issues which was scary to both of us. It’s amazing how something that someone else that you don’t even know does can mean so much! I hung it in our camper, brought it in with us but it will go back with us when we go back to Indian Boundary in October. My husband also found a blue heart but he left it on the trail so someone else could have their day brightened like this one did for me. (We had met some women in the General Store who he teased with asking them to tell me to leave before buying anything. They all had beautiful smiles and were so friendly. We all laughed together as I walked out with my purchase. We wondered if it might have been them who left it. Whoever it was … I thank you so much!)

TELLICO PLAINS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO