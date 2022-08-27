ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, TN

radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale

Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
MANSFIELD, TN
radio7media.com

Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted

THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Active Shooter Training Session Tonight

Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
HENRY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING BRYAN HARGROVE. HARGROVE IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARGROVE WAS INVOLVED IN A VEHICLE PURSUITE OUT OF LEWIS COUNTY ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND FLED FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ON FOOT JUSST BEHIND THE OVILLA FIRE DEPARTMENT. HARGROVE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRYAN HARGROVE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-722-3613.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
ETHRIDGE, TN
thevintagenews.com

Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge

Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
ADAMSVILLE, TN
