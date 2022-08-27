19. Houston County

Related
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
whopam.com
Christian County Water District issues BWA for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes customers from 4020 to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road, from 5173 to 7550 Harmony Grove Road, and for customers on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel Road. This advisory will...
mainstreetclarksville.com
C-47 flies above Clarksville on Monday
About a dozen representatives of the Clarksville area media were invited on Monday, Aug. 29 to fly aboard the C-47 That’s All, Brother aircraft by invitation of the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The flight was as thrilling as the invitation itself by way of...
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hankook Tire to add 1,200 jobs in $1.6 billion investment, to total about 2,200 jobs at plant in Clarksville
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Based on what a Hankook spokesman told Clarksville Now, the expansion is much more extensive than what has been reported by the state. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions together will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs. The Phase 3 expansion alone will generate 400 jobs.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Silver Alert issued for missing Coopertown woman
The woman reported missing from Coopertown has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
WSMV
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of Tylertown Road, residents unable to return
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A portion of Tylertown Road has been closed because of a gas leak, and some residents may not be able to return to their homes until it’s fixed. At 4:30 p.m. Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill said police had closed Tylertown from Trenton...
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
