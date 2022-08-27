Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Legacy of fallen Poughkeepsie firefighter carries on with golf tournament
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dozens of golfers took to the McCann Golf Course in Poughkeepsie on Monday for an annual golf tournament honoring fallen Poughkeepsie firefighter Tim “Timbo” Gunther. The late Gunther, an avid golfer, was killed in the line of duty in May of 2015 after fighting a fire.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Annual air show wows thousands
MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits
POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY
Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
thefordhamram.com
The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue
One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green
Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)
WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Failing Fire Trucks Causes Ridgefield Fire Officials to Look for New Ones on a Faster Schedule
As questions about reliability and maintenance of fire apparatus with the Ridgefield (CT) Volunteer Fire Department, authorities are looking to accelerate buying two new ones and seriously considering revamping how rigs are maintained, according to a report published by The Ridgefield Press. According to the report, the community was planning...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
