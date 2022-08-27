ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
underdogdynasty.com

Coastal Carolina vs Army: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

All-Time Series: This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Chanticleers played their first season in 2003 while Army played their first full season in 1891. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Over the past two seasons, Coastal Carolina has been one...
CONWAY, SC
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, NY
West Point, NY
Government
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
West Point, NY
Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits

POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#College Football#Army West Point#Coastal Carolina#Hall Of Famer#Byu#Uphill Battle Army
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY
WestfairOnline

White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green

Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Register Citizen

The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Failing Fire Trucks Causes Ridgefield Fire Officials to Look for New Ones on a Faster Schedule

As questions about reliability and maintenance of fire apparatus with the Ridgefield (CT) Volunteer Fire Department, authorities are looking to accelerate buying two new ones and seriously considering revamping how rigs are maintained, according to a report published by The Ridgefield Press. According to the report, the community was planning...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy