State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Former Penn State RB Caziah Holmes has Enrolled at Florida State

As first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes, who entered the transfer portal Aug. 15, has enrolled at Florida State. Holmes was listening to offers from Florida, Marshall, Old Dominion, UTSA and Western Michigan before landing with Mike Norvell and Florida State. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 US Under-17 Hockey Select Connor Bewick Commits to Penn State

On Monday afternoon, Connor Bewick, a Class of 2024 defenseman out of Gurnee, Illinois, announced his commitment to play hockey at Penn State. Bewick announced his decision on his Twitter account:. “I am humbled and honored to announce my commitment to Penn State University,” Bewick tweeted. “I would like to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: In Clifford We Trust

I have to admit that I have had a severe case of writer’s block with this particular column. Mix in some procrastination, and that’s why you’re reading this just a few days before kickoff. But it’s with reason. I have no clue what to expect about...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College, PA
Football
nittanysportsnow.com

Drew Allar is Penn State’s Week 1 No. 2 QB

James Franklin made a stunning announcement in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon in Beaver Stadium’s media room. He’s named touted freshman Drew Allar Penn State’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sean Clifford. Coming into the press conference, the assumption was that redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux would be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Athenaeum

Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky girl wins Little League Home Run Derby with 30 dingers

ASHLAND, Ky. - Boyd County National Little League All-Star slugger Lacyn Black hit 30 home runs over three rounds — including one that completely left Little League Volunteer Stadium’s playing surface, according to her mother — to win the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby last Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Area School District Lawsuit

A dispute over female students wanting to play ice hockey in the State College School District has led to a federal lawsuit. The parents of three students filed the suit, claiming the district is violating Title IX by not providing an opportunity for the students to play. According to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in State College

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
State College

Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service

Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Summer construction is not over yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 148 (Exit...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

