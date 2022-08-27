ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

#33. Davidson County

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjVEd_0hXiDx8H00

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (20,147 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 25.7% (82,291 homes)

- Total homes built: 319,739

Comments / 0

Related
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2

NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wgnsradio.com

An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy