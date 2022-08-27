33. Davidson County

Related
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
WSMV
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2
NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
wgnsradio.com
Changes to Downtown Murfreesboro to likely include MORE Residential Space
South Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro is growing residentially. While it may not be apparent now - it will be in the near future, which is why the parking lot across the street from what was once the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters is now cordoned off…. That was Murfreesboro Development Services...
Family of woman missing since 2018 waits for answers
Four years after a Nashville woman mysteriously disappeared, her family is still waiting to find out what happened to her
wgnsradio.com
An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
Amy Grant gives herself ‘gift of a very simple fall’ after bike crash
The Christian artist said she was taking the fall off as a "gift" to herself in order to recover from her bike accident.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
