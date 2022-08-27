Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Driver flees after crashing car into house in Union Township
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who fled the scene after crashing a car into a house Sunday night in Union Township. The crash caused significant property damage to the residence. 30-year-old Eric Hammaker II, of Newport, Perry County, is wanted by police on several arrest warrants prior...
butlerradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Two hospitalized after SUV moped collision in Reading
Two people were severely injured late Saturday night following a motor vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of North 5th Street and Greenwich Street in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the intersection at 11:55pm for a crash involving a motorcycle, initially reported to be one person possibly...
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred. The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As...
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
abc27.com
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Arrest warrants, unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet, harassment
Retail Theft – Police cited a 44-year-old South Lebanon Township man with retail theft after investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the 800 block of South 12th Street. He is accused of stealing merchandise worth $134.96. Public Drunkenness – Police cited a 44-year-old...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
warwicktownship.org
PADOT Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough
Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Route...
