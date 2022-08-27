ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
walls102.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Board of Education member warns families about microschooling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska State Board of Education member is sharing a warning as microschooling becomes more popular. It’s often described as an evolution of homeschooling, where families join together to continue educating their kids away from traditional institutions. Parents and teachers have increasingly turned to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.

(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Fair#Trooper#Labor Day#Ford#Agency#Kscj 1360
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program

(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
TECUMSEH, NE
iowa.media

AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told a group of 70 gathered at Franklin Public Library in Des Moines Monday, Aug. 29 about the most common scams reported in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Older Iowans are more likely to be targeted by scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy