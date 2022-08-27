ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise...
Guy Fieri's new show features Connecticut musician in house band

Known for his Emmy Award-nominated shows and numerous casual restaurants, Guy Fieri has become a restaurateur synonymous with the Food Network. This Wednesday, Fieri will once again unleash a new program onto the Food Network to join his pantheon shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
