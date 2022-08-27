Read full article on original website
New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise...
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
Newtown reluctantly allows a state historic district at Fairfield Hills to spur economic development
NEWTOWN — Leaders for months bemoaned the undesirability of allowing Connecticut to draw the boundaries of a historic district around the hulking remnants of the former state psychiatric hospital Fairfield Hills that animate Newtown’s 185-acre municipal campus. Would Newtown’s hands be tied should one of the buildings crumble?...
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Guy Fieri's new show features Connecticut musician in house band
Known for his Emmy Award-nominated shows and numerous casual restaurants, Guy Fieri has become a restaurateur synonymous with the Food Network. This Wednesday, Fieri will once again unleash a new program onto the Food Network to join his pantheon shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
