Lincoln County, TN

#27. Lincoln County

By Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.6% (1,661 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.7% (3,393 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,624

#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

