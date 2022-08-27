27. Lincoln County

Related
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Franklin County parents offer school rides for children without bus service
Several Franklin County volunteers took to social media to offer rides for children whose buses didn’t show up Tuesday morning.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAFF
Madison County Schools seeking parents, students for Desegregation Advisory Committee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School District is encouraging parents and students to submit an application to serve on the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) for the 2022-23 school year. The District is working alongside the Private Plaintiffs and the Department of Justice to search for representatives from each...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville police, Madison County coroner responding to fatal Beard Street shooting
5:09 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 that investigators don't suspect foul play in the death. They say it now appears to be an accidental shooting involving an adult male. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has responded to a shooting in the 2,800 block of Beard Street. Madison...
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
wvtm13.com
Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Donna Fredrick ready to be a part of change in Scottsboro
When Donna Fedrick decided to run for Scottsboro City Council in Place 5, she knew that the odds were stacked heavily against her.
WAAY-TV
'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
Decatur Police investigating stabbing near Locust Street
Investigators in Decatur are on the scene of a stabbing, according to the police department.
