37. Grundy County

Related
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Franklin County Schools says buses aren't running Tuesday morning
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Battery Materials Maker Announces $95 Million Tennessee Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of electrolyte material for electric...
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
msn.com
Former TN law enforcement officer sentenced for federal civil rights offenses
ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee law enforcement officer was sentenced Friday to 72 months in prison after being convicted of using excessive force against an arrestee, C.G., on two occasions. According to court documents, during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, 61-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean while he was the Chief...
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
Update on last week’s Tragic Helicopter Crash
The TBI has released new details regarding a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two law enforcement officers, THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett. Officials with the TBI say the two men were working normal operation for the Governor’s Task Force on Marijuana Eradication, but...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0