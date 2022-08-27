Read full article on original website
Sioux City School Board selects for new member
The Sioux City Community School District have selected their newest board member.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden chamber director resigns
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce will soon begin the search for a new director as previous director Cathie Brown has resigned. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce board, in an Aug. 16 e-mail to chamber members, said Brown resigned her position as chamber director earlier this month. “Cathie’s energy and...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
Authorities are requesting people be on the look out for a work release escapee.
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
Briar Cliff baseball celebrates facility renovations and new field name
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Briar Cliff Athletics) – Briar Cliff University announced recent renovations to the Bishop Mueller Complex baseball facilities. Nearly one million dollars was raised by alumni and friends of the university for the project. “This project would not have been possible without the support of our alumni and generous benefactors for the […]
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
Sioux City Journal
Former MercyOne Siouxland director, who raised concerns about heart surgeon, files new lawsuit against medical center
SIOUX CITY — A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says...
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office brings awareness to latest Snapchat scam
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe online as a Snapchat scam is reportedly circulating in the area.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Sentenced To Prison For Lascivious Acts
Orange City, Iowa — A Hawarden man has been sentenced to prison for lascivious acts. According to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, 63-year-old Robert Michael Schiefen of Hawarden will face a five-year prison term. Kunstle says that on May 17, 2022, Schiefen was brought to the Hawarden Police Department...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
kscj.com
OFFICERS SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN SHOTS FIRED CALL
SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL MONDAY IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE AREA AT 11:44 A.M. AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE VICTIM UNHARMED. THE VICTIM WAS ALLEGEDLY CONFRONTED BY AN UNKNOWN MALE AND BECAME INVOLVED IN A VERBAL ARGUMENT. DURING...
kscj.com
DAVIS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR HIS ROLE IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN AUGUST OF 2018. 26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY LAST MONTH IN THE DEATH OF 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS.
Sioux City Journal
Lisa Boss gets parole after serving more than 18 years in prison for 10-year-old son's death
DES MOINES -- A mother sentenced to prison for her role in the beating death and burial of her adopted son beneath the basement of the family's Remsen, Iowa, home has been granted parole after serving more than 18 years in prison. Lisa Boss was released from the Iowa Correctional...
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
