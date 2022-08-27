ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
JACKSON, TN
City
Madison, TN
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WBBJ

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
WBBJ

Baseball Tournament Brings Teams From All Over to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USSSA Tournament was held in Jackson over the weekend at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex, with teams from all over, eager for a win and families ready to show support. One of the teams included was the West KY Outlaws 9U who played against the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women

JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
JACKSON, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Hardiman indicted, facing new charges

A Jackson man accused of murder was indicted Monday morning in Humboldt. Jadon Davon Hardiman was facing multiple charges from an incident that took place during a high school basketball game where he shot and killed one man, fatally shot another and wounded a third. According to District Attorney Frederick...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
MARTIN, TN
News Break
Politics
WBBJ

UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
thevintagenews.com

Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge

Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
ADAMSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police, TBI seize more than two ounces of fentanyl during bust

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A monthslong investigation by Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to an arrest and the seizure of more than two ounces of fentanyl on Monday. Marcos Vasquez-Mejia, 41, is charged with seven counts of felony drug possession and gun possession during the commission...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
readtheleader.com

Riverside beats Lexington, AGAIN!

The Riverside Panthers––playing on a rare Thursday night game this past week––defeated the Lexington Tigers 40-13 to go 2-0 on the young season. The lopsided win was the largest margin of victory ever recorded in the longtime series against their neighboring rival. The Panthers out-gained the Tigers by a margin of 346 yards to 138 as Lexington only managed five first downs.
munford.com

Tipton Road Closure for Road Work – Detour information.. Read more..

Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.
MUNFORD, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
