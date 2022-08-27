43. Claiborne County

Related
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994. Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges. Updated: 1 hour ago. Kent Booher was a disbarred criminal defense attorney...
Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers suffer blowout loss to Anderson County
JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County. This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
Scott County sheriffs catch, arrest man after fleeing
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The man in question has been located and arrested. Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tenn. was located at a Sadieville Loves Truck Stop on charges stemming from a pursuit on Saturday, according to Scott County sheriffs. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for...
Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...
Bond named chief deputy at Scott County Sheriff’s Office
HUNTSVILLE | Incoming Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton has tapped a veteran Oneida lawman to be the chief law enforcement officer in his administration. Keeton, who takes office on Thursday, announced last week that he is naming Brett Bond to the position of chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt. The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Teen found dead in Caryville
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
