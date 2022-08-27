38. Franklin County

Related
Franklin County parents offer school rides for children without bus service
Several Franklin County volunteers took to social media to offer rides for children whose buses didn’t show up Tuesday morning.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
WDEF
South Pittsburg, several law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Marion County detective
SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – A somber day in South Pittsburg as the town and several agencies mourned Matt Blansett, a detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a county commissioner. Blansett was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the helicopter crash earlier in the week.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
radio7media.com
USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
chattanoogacw.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
chattanoogacw.com
VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
15-year-old arrested, charged after making threat against Coffee Co. Central High School
A Coffee County Central High School student has been arrested and faces formal charges after making a threat to shoot up the school.
weisradio.com
Drunk Driver Crashes into the Old Strand Restaurant Building in Fort Payne
A drunk driver crashed his Chevy pickup into the side of a building in downtown Fort Payne last Wednesday (August 24th), causing extensive damage. The subject was soon caught and placed under arrest in Rainsville. Lucas Clay Posey, age 27, a resident of Rainsville, was charged with Driving under the influence, Resisting Arrest and with two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Posey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center just prior to 6:00pm, and released the following morning (Thursday) at 11:15 on $5,500 bond.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
