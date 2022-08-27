38. Franklin County

A drunk driver crashed his Chevy pickup into the side of a building in downtown Fort Payne last Wednesday (August 24th), causing extensive damage. The subject was soon caught and placed under arrest in Rainsville. Lucas Clay Posey, age 27, a resident of Rainsville, was charged with Driving under the influence, Resisting Arrest and with two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Posey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center just prior to 6:00pm, and released the following morning (Thursday) at 11:15 on $5,500 bond.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO