ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

#38. Franklin County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4q6H_0hXiDbxX00

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.6% (1,484 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (3,651 homes)

- Total homes built: 19,508

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Franklin County, TN
radio7media.com

USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
weisradio.com

Drunk Driver Crashes into the Old Strand Restaurant Building in Fort Payne

A drunk driver crashed his Chevy pickup into the side of a building in downtown Fort Payne last Wednesday (August 24th), causing extensive damage. The subject was soon caught and placed under arrest in Rainsville. Lucas Clay Posey, age 27, a resident of Rainsville, was charged with Driving under the influence, Resisting Arrest and with two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Posey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center just prior to 6:00pm, and released the following morning (Thursday) at 11:15 on $5,500 bond.
FORT PAYNE, AL
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy