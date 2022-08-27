ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, TN

#23. Lauderdale County

By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEyJp_0hXiDa4o00

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.4% (842 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (2,152 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,343

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WBBJ

Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
JACKSON, TN
memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
Mighty 990

MASSIVE Lines: Shelby County Clerk’s Office Reopens

Hundreds of Shelby County drivers are waiting in long lines at after the clerk’s office reopened Monday following a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert is under fire for shutting down the offices last week while vacationing in Jamaica. AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica....
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Traffic Alert: Crash causes major backup on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A injury crash is causing a major backup in the eastbound lanes of I-240. The center and left lanes on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway are currently blocked. Traffic is stacked until Perkins. The crash has caused slow traffic in the westbound lanes of I-240 near the Bill Morre Parkway exit as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBBJ

Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
munford.com

Tipton Road Closure for Road Work – Detour information.. Read more..

Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.
MUNFORD, TN
WREG

West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found

UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy