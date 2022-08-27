48. Hickman County

Related
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
Silver Alert issued for missing Coopertown woman
The woman reported missing from Coopertown has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
Victim in fatal wreck in Antioch identified
Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.
whopam.com
Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
Ramp closed after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on I-24
A truck hauling scrap metal overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING BRYAN HARGROVE. HARGROVE IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARGROVE WAS INVOLVED IN A VEHICLE PURSUITE OUT OF LEWIS COUNTY ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND FLED FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ON FOOT JUSST BEHIND THE OVILLA FIRE DEPARTMENT. HARGROVE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRYAN HARGROVE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-722-3613.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
WSMV
Clarksville PD identifies man killed in fatal crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a fatality crash at around 2:11 p.m. on Monday. The crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive. The crash closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The first vehicle was a...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
Stewart County traffic stop ends in meth charges
A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County ended with a man and woman facing meth charges.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
