Hickman County, TN

#48. Hickman County

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (531 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (2,008 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,541

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

