KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

