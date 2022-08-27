Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anniston First Responders Receive Grant Totaling Over $100,000
Anniston, AL - As first reported by ABC 33/40, the city of Anniston will receive $100,363.63 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help purchase new operations and safety equipment.
wvtm13.com
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Tells Water Works Board: ‘Get Out of the Way’
After hearing the story of one Birmingham resident’s exorbitant water bill and ongoing complaints from many other residents, Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday called on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) “to get out of the way” of the body’s general manager, Michael Johnson. In a...
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
Police Investigating After Walker County Hospital Receives Threat Tuesday
Police in West Alabama are investigating after a threat was called into a hospital in Walker County Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department took to Facebook just before noon Tuesday to say a threat was phoned into Walker Baptist Medical Center, a hospital in Jasper with around 270 beds. Police...
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
Pregnant mother murdered in Bessemer leaves behind 3 grieving daughters: ‘We need justice’
Family members of a pregnant Bessemer mother found shot to death inside her running vehicle are heartbroken over her murder and said she will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, and her devotion to her daughters. Cynthia Anabel “Cindy” Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
cullmantribune.com
Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
Police: North Alabama apartment manager stole over $145K in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
Comments / 0