Cullman, AL

wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
cullmantribune.com

Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL

