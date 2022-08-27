AMD has officially announced the Ryzen 7000 processor models, which the company had accidentally revealed back in July. It will release four models on September 27th, to be specific, the most affordable of which is the 6-core Ryzen 5 7600X that will set you back $299, followed by the 8-core Ryzen 7700X that costs $100 more at $399. The 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X CPU will be sold for $549, while the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will cost $699. As Ars Technica notes, the 7600X and the 7900X models have the same launch prices as their direct predecessors from the Ryzen 5000 lineup, whereas the 7950X is $100 cheaper. The 7700X costs $100 more than the 5700X, but that model launched over a year after the first Ryzen 5000 processors came out.

