ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Do any Lions roster bubble players have trade value?

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIyY7_0hXiCdgm00

There are some tough decisions to be made in Detroit over the next few days. The Lions must cut the roster down from the current 80 players to just 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

A lot of the cuts are pretty easy to predict, but there are some legitimate bubble battles going on through Sunday’s final preseason game in Pittsburgh. But could the Lions find a trade partner for some players who are on the roster chopping block?

It’s a question worth exploring. Teams have shown a propensity to offer up late-round picks to ensure they land a player about to be cut instead of potentially losing out to other teams in the waiver claim process. Detroit did this a year ago in dealing two late-round picks to Denver for wide receiver Trinity Benson.

The Lions do have a couple of bubble players who almost certainly would be claimed on waivers if they don’t make the initial 53-man roster. But trading for a player is different than making a waiver claim. It implies a combination of positional scarcity on the market and desperation on the part of another team to fill a hole.

Enter the offensive line…

Guard Logan Stenberg is somewhere between No. 52 and 55 on the Lions roster order. He might make it, he might not. His value has never been higher, however; Stenberg had a phenomenal outing in the Lions’ second preseason game.

No. 71 will earn less than $1 million in 2022 and has another year remaining on his rookie contract. That makes him very attractive to a contending team in need of help on the interior offensive line. It’s never really worked for Stenberg in nearly three years in Detroit prior to the past 10 days or so. Stenberg is probably worth more to another team than he is to the Lions as the No. 9 OL on a team that could keep just eight.

Wide receiver is another spot where the Lions have–potentially–one more useful 2022 NFL player than roster opening. Benson is one of them, but it’s difficult to envision another team making the same trade for No. 17 that Lions GM Brad Holmes did a year ago. Quintez Cephus and/or Tom Kennedy might be a different story.

Kennedy has a viable claim to being the best wideout in the NFL in the exhibition season. The plucky former lacrosse standout has been open all summer and lit up the Falcons and Colts working with both Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Cephus has impressed when he’s been on the field, but keeping the third-year wideout healthy has proven difficult. He has strong hands and provides a wider target than his 6-foot-1 length would indicate. The lack of speed–he’d be the slowest LB on the Lions roster using GPS timing–and the ongoing durability issues keep Cephus on Detroit’s bubble. But for a WR-needy team (Cleveland? Chicago?) he could be worthy of a late-round pick to be the No. 4 wideout.

The Lions could have a surplus at tight end too, though it’s hard to see another NFL team giving up an asset for Devin Funchess when he’s proving his chronic injury issues aren’t a thing of the past. Shane Zylstra could coax back a conditional late pick, but it’s my belief he’s safely on the roster. Speedy veteran CB Mike Hughes hasn’t fit in as hoped in the secondary and offers big-game experience and special teams ability that could entrance a team to pull the trigger instead of waiting to see if the Lions release him.

There’s always the weird, unknown variable too. Two late-round rookies, DE James Houston and CB Chase Lucas, are not givens to make the final roster. Could Holmes flip one of them to recoup the draft value?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints get multiple draft picks from Eagles for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that the New Orleans compensation for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles is a fifth-round selection in 2023 and the worse of the Eagles’ two sixth-round selections in 2024. The Saints will also send a seventh-round pick in 2025 along with the safety, effectively making that selection a year earlier and a round higher.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
DENVER, CO
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

It’s cutdown time in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys must get their roster down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time Tuesday. It’s never an easy time for an organization, but tough decisions must be made. Getting the team down to the magic number has already begun, the Cowboys have already released a handful of players as they work their way to 53.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Mike Hughes#Falcons#Colts#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off

Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy